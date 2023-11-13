HamberMenu
Israel-Hamas conflict | Congress to defy Collector’s order denying permission to hold pro-Palestine rally in Kozhikode

Congress also exploring legal options

November 13, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar has said the party will defy Collector Snehil Kumar Singh’s order denying permission to the Congress to organise a rally expressing solidarity with Palestine on the Kozhikode beach on November 23, 2023.

Mr. Praveen Kumar told The Hindu in Kozhikode on November 13, 2023 that the party was also exploring legal options to approach the appropriate court in this regard.

Criticising the Collector as a “bureaucratic puppet” under the influence of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Mr. Praveen Kumar said he provided a flimsy reason for denying permission for the event.

The Collector cited the Kerala government’s outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas on November 25 as a conflicting event. “But our event is two days ahead of this,“ Mr. Praveen Kumar said.

The party, he said, had approached the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) after the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on November 9 took the decision to organise the pro-Palestine rally. Despite some initial reservations, the Collector assured that he would look into the matter, he said.

However, when the party went to deposit money for the venue on November 13 (Monday), the Collector flatly refused permission for using the stage and suggested a location 100 m away. “This is illogical,“ he said.

‘Playing politics’

Mr. Praveen Kumar accused the CPI(M) of playing politics over the Palestine issue, pointing out its solidarity rally in Kozhikode.

He said the Congress will expose the CPI(M)‘s “double standards” and said “the CPI(M) is afraid of the Congress party which plans to hold the Palestine rally with an expected crowd of 50,000 people.”

