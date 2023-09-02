ISPS certification will enable international vessels to dock at Beypore port

September 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Ports and Museum Ahammad Devarkovil will make a formal declaration of receiving the International Ships and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code for the Beypore port on September 4. The new certification will help international vessels dock at the port, apart from facilitating emigration clearance.

International cargo vessel operators will be among the major beneficiaries of the latest certification, which will promote the port’s growth potential to the next level. A major facility upgrade has also been completed ahead of making the formal declaration.

According to port officials, flawless security arrangements are now in place at the location to monitor the movements. X-ray scanning and metal detector facilities are some of the new additions at the main entrance to screen passengers and baggage. Automatic radar systems to identify ships and modern communication systems are some of the other new facilities at the port.

The service of the Customs’ Electronic Data Interface (EDI) system will also be available at the port soon to facilitate easy international cargo shipping operations. The decision to introduce EDI was taken subsequent to the achievement of International Ship and Port Facility Security certification enabling the port to receive foreign ships and handle immigration clearance.

According to officials, work is in full swing for the construction of a 1,550-sqft office at the transit area near the new wharf expending ₹15 lakh. With the opening of the facility, online clearance service will be available 24x7 for stakeholders in the international shipping and logistics business.

Functionaries of exporters’ and importers’ consortiums point out that northern Kerala will get a lot of advantages in the commercial sector with the latest status upgrade of the Beypore port. Those who depend on the ports in other States will start sourcing the services at Beypore to make it more prominent in the days to come, they add.

