Isolation wards opened at 10 govt. hospitals in State

December 17, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Such wards being opened in one government hospital in all Assembly constituencies in State to contain spread of infectious diseases

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George visiting an isolation ward for infectious diseases, after opening the facility at the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, on Saturday. Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, and M.K. Raghavan, MP, are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday launched isolation wards at 10 government hospitals in the State to treat infectious diseases.

The event was held at the Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom. Such wards are being opened in one government hospital in all Assembly constituencies in the State. Mr. Vijayan said the aim was to address unexpected outbreak of infectious diseases. Treatment will be offered to avoid their spread. A similar facility is coming up at the Government Dermatology Hospital, Chevayur, as well.

Each isolation ward will have 10 beds. A sum of ₹125-crore each is being utilised from the MLA’s local area development fund and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited is implementing the project. In the initial phase, 90 hospitals across the State will have the facility.

Health Minister Veena George said that the construction of 75 isolation wards would be completed by January 2023. So far, work on 30 wards has been completed. She said cancer suits had been opened in the State in association with the e-Health programme. Health workers will screen patients at their homes and ensure treatment. Malabar Cancer Centre and allied hospitals will provide cancer treatment in Malabar, while the Cochin Cancer Centre, Kochi, and the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, will handle the cases in Central Kerala and South Kerala, respectively.

Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Ahamed Devarkovil, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip were present.

