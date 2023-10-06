Isolation period of those on Nipah contact list over: Minister

October 06, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - Kozhikode

Health Minister Veena George has said that the isolation period of every one on the contact list of Nipah-infected persons in Kozhikode is over.

She was addressing the media after a regional-level meeting to review the development works of the LDF government, here on Thursday.

Ms. George said the infection was confirmed in Kozhikode on September 12. It had been 21 days since the last positive case was reported here. There were 1,288 people on the contact list of infected persons in different phases. A total of 1,180 samples were tested. Another 21 days would be considered as “double incubation period”, and the activities of the Nipah control room would continue till October 26. The Minister said that due to the team work of the Health department, the mortality rate of the infection could be brought down to 33%.

