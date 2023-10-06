ADVERTISEMENT

Isolation period of those on Nipah contact list over: Minister

October 06, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George has said that the isolation period of every one on the contact list of Nipah-infected persons in Kozhikode is over.

She was addressing the media after a regional-level meeting to review the development works of the LDF government, here on Thursday.

Ms. George said the infection was confirmed in Kozhikode on September 12. It had been 21 days since the last positive case was reported here. There were 1,288 people on the contact list of infected persons in different phases. A total of 1,180 samples were tested. Another 21 days would be considered as “double incubation period”, and the activities of the Nipah control room would continue till October 26. The Minister said that due to the team work of the Health department, the mortality rate of the infection could be brought down to 33%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US