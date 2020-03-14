‘Isolation hostels’ likely in Kottayam

Taking note of the reports regarding the alleged intolerance towards the COVID-19 patients in the district, a comprehensive mission including house visits will be launched in the district on a war footing.

At a meeting to review the preventive measures against the disease, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman said that a special system would be in place at the local-body level to ensure that people in home isolation did not come in contact with others.

Precautionary measures

“Pamphlets briefing about the precautionary measures to be adopted for the prevention of the disease will be distributed in houses, where persons are living under home quarantine. Committees will be constituted to provide all the assistance to people in home quarantine and the relatives of the persons, who are admitted to isolation wards in various hospitals. To ensure that people in home quarantine adhere to the guidelines of the Health Department, a volunteer will be deputed for each house,” said the Minister.

According to the Minister, the government will also consider setting up ‘isolation hostels’ across the district taking into account the difficulties for some people to go on isolation in their houses, especially the primary and secondary contacts of the COVID 19 patients.

The authorities had already identified some places for such hostels, Minster said.

Meetings

Meetings led by legislative members would be convened at the block-level while the action plan for local awareness would be prepared in meetings to be convened by presidents of respective grama panchayats on Monday.

The Health Department has also opened a tele-consultation facility for persons in home isolation to contact medical persons during emergencies.

The service can be availed at 7034322777, a pressnote said here .