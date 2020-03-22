Isolation facilities at Pathanamthitta identified

Adoor MLA, Chittayam Gopakumar, has said that arrangements have been made to accommodate as many as 450 persons in isolation in Adoor, in case of an emergency situation, against the backdrop of the growing COVID-19 threat.

Mr. Gopakumar said six buildings with all basic facilities have been identified.

According to him, the buildings prepared for quarantining people are: Pilgrim facilitation centre on the banks of river Achenkovil at Pandalam, boys’ hostel at Pandalam NSS College, B.Ed. Centre at Adoor, Dickson Apartments at Manakkala, Bible College Hostel at Paranthal, Peniel Hostel at Manakkala, and R.K.Hostel at Manakkala.

Collector’s initiative

District Collector P.B. Noohu inspected the Carmel Engineering College complex at Perinad and the Believers Church Medical College in Thiruvalla, exploring the possibility of accommodating quarantined people.

Mr. Noohu said 150 rooms could be made available at the Carmel Engineering College and the Believers Church Medical College authorities have agreed to facilitate 500 rooms at its boys’ and girls’ hostels.He said steps have been taken to clean the Carmel Engineering College complex.