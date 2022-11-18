  1. EPaper
Isolated showers in southern parts of Kerala today

November 18, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast. Under the influence, southern Kerala is likely to receive isolated showers on Saturday. However, the State will not receive heavy showers as the system is likely to weaken before entering the coast of Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh. As per the extended range forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on November 18, there will be below normal rainfall in the State in the present week and above normal rainfall in the coming week.

