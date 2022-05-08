Isolated showers to continue in Kerala

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm

Isolated showers experienced by parts of Kerala, triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, are likely to continue over the next few days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday noon, the deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, Asani, over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

The depression was about 480 km west-northwest of Nicobar Islands, 400 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 940 km south-east of Visakhapatnam and 1,000 km south-southeast of Puri in Odisha. It is very likely to move north-westwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal. It may then continue to move north-westwards till May 10 evening and reach west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-north-eastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

Advisory to fishermen

Fishermen are advised not to venture into central parts of the Bay of Bengal on Monday and Tuesday and over northwest Bay of Bengal from Tuesday to Thursday.