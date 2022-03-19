Isolated showers may continue in State

Isolated showers may continue over parts of the State for the next four days triggered by the well-marked low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal, said a weather bulletin from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The well-marked low pressure area over south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by Sunday morning and subsequently into a cyclonic storm on Monday. Thereafter, it is expected to move nearly north-north-eastwards and reach near north Myanmar-south-east Bangladesh coasts on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into south-east Bay of Bengal till Monday as squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal from Sunday forenoon and it will gradually increase thereafter.