Isolated showers forecast for State

A low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological department, the low pressure area that lies over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a depression over south-east Bay of Bengal by Saturday evening and then into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday evening.

It is very likely to continue to move north-westwards and reach west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Monday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal till Monday. Though Kerala is not on the path of the cyclone, the State is also likely to receive isolated showers for the next four days under the influence of the weather system.