Isolated rainfall likely over Kerala

The State is likely to receive isolated rainfall on March 7 and 8 under the influence of the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The weather system is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Saturday and move north-northwestwards off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka. It is expected to then move west-northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu Coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

While no heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with lightning was very likely to occur at one or two places over the State on March 7 and 8.

The State Disaster Management Authority has warned the public to be on guard against lightning, particularly between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Fishing has not been prohibited along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. However, fishermen have been warned that squally winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over parts of Bay of Bengal and along and off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishers have been advised to avoid these areas.