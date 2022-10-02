Isolated rainfall in State on Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

High lands and parts of Kerala experienced isolated heavy to moderate rainfall on Sunday triggered by two cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal, which are likely to merge each other by Monday.

Malampuzha in Palakkad recorded the highest rainfall of 105.5 mm from 8.30 a.m. to 7.45 p.m. on Sunday followed by Kuppadi in Wayanad (88.5 mm) and Peerumade in Idukki (83 mm).

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has continued its withdrawal from parts of northwest India following the strengthening of the anti-cyclonic circulation over the region. The State has received normal rainfall in the four-month season registering a 1,718.8 mm rainfall against the long period average of 2,049.2 mm, a departure of 16%.