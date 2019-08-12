Isolated rainfall continues in Idukki district

Isolated rainfall continued in Idukki district on Monday. Many persons at the relief camps returned to their houses and the authorities decided to reduce the number of relief camps to one each in the taluks.

The camps functioning in schools will be shifted to unoccupied government buildings.

An official of the District Disaster Management Cell said that there were 13 relief camps in the five taluks.

The district received an average rainfall of 21.68 mm for the past 24 hours on Monday.

However, the Gap Road in Munnar on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway remained prone to landslips after road widening works started on the hilly stretch.

Another landslip was reported on the Devikulam-Munnar stretch of it on Monday. Revenue officials said that it would take more time to resume traffic on the route. An official of the Revenue Department said that due to unscientific road repair works, landslip continued on the Gap road.

A meeting called by District Collector H. Dinesan decided to restrict the construction of check-dams in the district. The Collector directed the tahsildars to conduct a study over the construction of check-dams in various parts of the district.

Traffic resumed on the Munnar-Udumalpet inter-State route after completing the repair works of Periyavarai temporary bridge in the Munnar -Marayoor stretch.

Presently only light motor vehicles are allowed on the route from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heavy vehicles will be allowed after the detailed inspection of the bridge which was constructed after the British-made bridge was destroyed in the August floods last year. Edamalakkudy, the tribal grama panchayat inside the Munnar forest division continued to be isolated in the floods and landslips.

The heavy rain and wind caused huge destruction on the farm sector there. Five houses were fully destroyed there, according to the residents. The water level in the Idukki and Mullaperiyar dams were increasing but at a slow pace. Water level recorded in Idukki on Monday was 2,341.80 ft .The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 129.8 ft.