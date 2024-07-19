Isolated heavy spells likely in four northern districts on Saturday

Isolated heavy spells are likely in some of the northern districts over the weekend, but weather forecasts for Kerala generally point to a break from the lashing rain during the coming week.

Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday, and Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday, according to a Friday evening India Meteorological Department update.

No heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for the remaining districts.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts has concentrated into a depression. It is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by Saturday morning and weaken over the subsequent 24 hours. The off-shore trough at mean sea level along south Gujarat-north Kerala coasts persists.

In Kozhikode district, two more relief camps were opened on Friday. In all, 91 people from 28 families have been accommodated in ten rehabilitation camps in the district.

In Wayanad, 2,616 people from 756 families are accommodated in 45 camps in three taluks. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said all food, medical care and other facilities have been ensured in the camps.

In Idukki, ten houses were destroyed and 56 damaged in rain-related incidents from May 31 to July 19. The water level in the Idukki reservoir increased by over 10 ft within five days.