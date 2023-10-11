ADVERTISEMENT

Isolated heavy showers likely

October 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

Central and southern Kerala are likely to receive isolated heavy showers triggered by weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, on Thursday and Friday. 

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, a cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and adjoining south interior Karnataka. A trough also runs from south interior Karnataka to the Comorin area across Tamil Nadu. Another cyclonic circulation also lies over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Under the combined influence of the weather systems, the State is likely to receive thundershowers for the next five days, said the bulletin.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad on Thursday warning of isolated heavy showers. Meanwhile, Ranni in Pathanamthitta received the highest rainfall of 10 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday followed by Padannakkad in Kasargod with 9 cm and Mannarkkad in Palakkad with 7 cm.

