Isolated heavy shower to continue in north Kerala; yellow alert in six districts today

July 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The isolated heavy shower being experienced by north Kerala, triggered by a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to continue over the next few days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department here on Saturday, the low pressure area over south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining northwest and westcentral Bay of Bengal has become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over southeast Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh.

Further, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh around July 24. Under the influence of the weather system, the State is likely to receive moderate spells for the next five days and isolated heavy rains in north Kerala and Ghat regions. A yellow alert has been issued for six districts—Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Idukki— on Sunday warning of isolated heavy rains. Vythiri in Wayanad recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday followed by Nilambur in Malappuram with 7 cm.