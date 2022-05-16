Kerala to receive Isolated heavy rainfall till Thursday

A two-wheeler rider falls off his motorcycle at the Thykkoodam underpass in Kochi. The waterlogged road is dotted by potholes. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

May 16, 2022 20:53 IST

Fisherman dies after boat capsizes in Thiruvananthapuram

Most districts reported rainfall on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that heavy rainfall was likely in several districts till Thursday.

A fisherman died in Thiruvananthapuram after a fishing boat capsized at coastal Anchuthengu early on Monday morning. The victim was identified as Babu, 54, of Anchuthengu. Two other men who were in the boat were safe, the Coastal Police said. The accident occurred around 5.45 a.m. on Monday.

Rainfall is likely to be widespread across the State on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a Monday evening IMD update. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod were on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 to 20.4 cm in 24 hours) on Tuesday. All other districts were on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm).

Orange alert

On Wednesday, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are on orange alert and Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki on yellow alert. Eight districts are on yellow alert on Thursday as well.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel during a scooba diving demonstration on the Karamana river in Thiruvananthapuram in the wake of heavy rain on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon on Monday advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, most part of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea, the IMD reported.

“’Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days,’‘ the IMD said.

This year, the IMD has predicted an early onset for the southwest monsoon over Kerala. The monsoon is expected to set in on May 27, with a model error of plus or minus four days, the IMD had said.