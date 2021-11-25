Isolated heavy rainfall likely till Nov. 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 November 2021 17:58 IST

The State is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till November 29, the India Meteorological Department indicated on Thursday.

A cyclonic circulation persists over the soutwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast. The cyclonic circulation lies off the southern Sri Lankan coast at lower tropospheric levels.

Around November 29, a low pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and become more marked as it moves in a west-northwestward direction over the subsequent two days.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for most of the districts till November 29 for isolated heavy rainfall.

On Friday, all districts except Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert, and on Saturday, all districts except Kannur and Kasaragod.

Several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, recorded steady rainfall on Thursday. The IMD had upgraded the alert for the day to orange in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki by Thursday evening.