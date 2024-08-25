Isolated heavy rainfall likely in north Kerala

The State is likely to receive a few isolated spells of rain in the coming days triggered by the twin-low pressure systems in the north. A well marked low pressure area that lies over southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh is likely to intensify into a depression over west Madhya Pradesh by Monday and reach south Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat by Tuesday.

Similarly, another low pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, although the low pressure area over east-central Arabian sea off the Maharashtra coast has now become less marked, along with the associated cyclonic circulation becoming less marked. The offshore that runs from the south Gujarat coast to the south Kerala coast is favourable for increasing the rainfall activity over Kerala, especially in north and central Kerala.

Under the influence of the systems, the State is likely to receive a few isolated heavy spells with the strengthening of the monsoon wind flow into the system. A yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday by IMD warning of isolated heavy rains.