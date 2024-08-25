GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Isolated heavy rainfall likely in north Kerala

Published - August 25, 2024 12:42 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The State is likely to receive a few isolated spells of rain in the coming days triggered by the twin-low pressure systems in the north. A well marked low pressure area that lies over southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh is likely to intensify into a depression over west Madhya Pradesh by Monday and reach south Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat by Tuesday.

Similarly, another low pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, although the low pressure area over east-central Arabian sea off the Maharashtra coast has now become less marked, along with the associated cyclonic circulation becoming less marked. The offshore that runs from the south Gujarat coast to the south Kerala coast is favourable for increasing the rainfall activity over Kerala, especially in north and central Kerala.

Under the influence of the systems, the State is likely to receive a few isolated heavy spells with the strengthening of the monsoon wind flow into the system. A yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday by IMD warning of isolated heavy rains.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.