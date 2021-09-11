Isolated heavy rain till Sept. 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 September 2021 18:24 IST

Yellow alert issued in many district till Tuesday

Parts of Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall till September 15 under the influence of a low pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Yellow alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday; Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday; and all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Wednesday also.

Advertising

Advertising

Lower-level westerlies could strengthen along the west coast of the country during the next five days due to the low pressure area which may intensify into a depression, the IMD said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the low pressure area lay over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal with an associated cyclonic circulation up to middle tropospheric levels.

It is expected to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression off the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours and move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh.

Kerala has recorded a 20% deficiency in southwest monsoon rainfall till Saturday.