Isolated heavy rain till Sept. 15

Yellow alert issued in many district till Tuesday

Parts of Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall till September 15 under the influence of a low pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Yellow alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday; Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday; and all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Wednesday also.

Lower-level westerlies could strengthen along the west coast of the country during the next five days due to the low pressure area which may intensify into a depression, the IMD said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the low pressure area lay over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal with an associated cyclonic circulation up to middle tropospheric levels.

It is expected to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression off the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours and move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh.

Kerala has recorded a 20% deficiency in southwest monsoon rainfall till Saturday.