Kerala

Isolated heavy rain till Sept. 15

Parts of Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall till September 15 under the influence of a low pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Yellow alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday; Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday; and all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Wednesday also.

Lower-level westerlies could strengthen along the west coast of the country during the next five days due to the low pressure area which may intensify into a depression, the IMD said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the low pressure area lay over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal with an associated cyclonic circulation up to middle tropospheric levels.

It is expected to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression off the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours and move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh.

Kerala has recorded a 20% deficiency in southwest monsoon rainfall till Saturday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 6:25:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/isolated-heavy-rain-till-sept-15/article36401846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY