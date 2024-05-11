ADVERTISEMENT

Isolated heavy rain likely in three districts on Sunday

Updated - May 11, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Wayanad districts, warning of isolated heavy rain on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

The State is likely to receive widespread pre-monsoon showers next week, triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not issue heat alerts for the districts in the wake of widespread showers in parts of the State in the past couple of days, which has brought the mercury considerably down.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday, a trough runs from Marathawada to the Comorin area, and a cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast. Under the influence of the system, the State is likely to receive isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and squally winds for the next five days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Wayanad districts, warning of isolated heavy rain on Sunday.

