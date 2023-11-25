Isolated flowering of Neelakurinji spotted at Meesapulimalai

November 25, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana) usually flowers once in 12 years in the areas around the Eravikulam National Park that is the bloom’s prime flowering spot. With the last flowering reported in 2018, the next schedule for the blossoms to spread it blue hue over the Nilgiris, as proof of its name, is in 2030.

But over the past few days, the Meesapulimala hills, especially the region near Rhodo Mansion that is the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) stay facility and the nearby areas, was found dyed blue in some areas where the growth of the endemic flower was spotted. This when no flowering was noted in the Eravikulam National Park.

“The Neelakurinji blooming has been an attraction for the tourists who arrive at the Meesapulimala hills,” says a KFDC official.

The reasons for this phenomenon could be many and could be an indicator of the mass flowering that is in the offing, say experts. The sporadic or isolated flowering in some areas could be natural, says Jomy Augustine, former Botany professor at Pala St. Thomas College and Neelakurinji expert. “Earlier too, some individual flowers were found here and there. It simply indicates that mass blooming could happen in the entire of Meesapulimala in the coming year,” he says.

Another reason could be some seeds that germinated late. “This also makes flowering of Strobilanthes irregular,” says Mr Augustine.

A similar phenomenon was observed in Kallippara Hills at Santhanpara last October when blooming of Neelakurinji flowers was found in a vast area.