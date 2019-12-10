Isolate those who oppose Kerala Bank: Jayarajan

Minister for Industry and Commerce E.P. Jayarajan on Monday said that those who opposed Kerala Bank, which had been started with the aim to strengthen the economy and improve all sectors in the State, should be isolated.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the district-level celebrations organised at the stadium corner to celebrate the formation of the bank. The procession which started from St. Michael's School Ground, Kannur, concluded at the stadium corner.

The Minister said the bank should become a reality to protect the people of the State from financial exploitation by private financial institutions. He added that the employees of co-operative banks that would be merged to form the Kerala Bank should not be afraid and assured that their service terms and interests would be protected.

He stressed the need for timely and efficient use of the State’s economic resources. The co-operative movement played an integral role in the growth of the State, and the Kerala Bank should take shape in keeping with the times, Mr. Jayarajan said.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally presided over the function. P. Sasikumar, general manager, State Co-operative Bank, presented the report. Kannur Joint Registrar (General) M.K. Dinesh Babu and District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh were present.

In Malappuram, the district-level celebrations took place at the Municipal Town Hall. Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel inaugurated the celebrations. He said the bank would be a shield of the State against exploitation in the economic sector. It will be able to provide succour in times of crises. Joint Registrar T. Mohammed Ashraf presided over the function. V. Abdurahman, MLA; P.V. Anvar, MLA; Pension Board chairman C. Divakaran, and organising committee chairman V.P. Anil spoke.

Former Pension Board chairman P.P. Vasudevan spoke on ‘Kerala Bank: a new era in cooperative banking’.

A colourful procession was taken out through Malappuram town heralding the birth of Kerala Bank.