ISO recognition for Shihab Thangal Dialysis Centre

December 28, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Shihab Thangal Charitable Dialysis Research and Rehabilitation Centre at Kondotty has got the ISO recognition. The centre won ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality services.

Begun in 2015 with six dialysis machines, the centre named after the former Indian Union Muslim League president Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal has grown up to acquire a three-storey building with 35,000 sq ft. It has now 42 dialysis machines.

One of the biggest dialysis centres in South India, the Shihab Thangal centre offers free dialysis to 252 kidney patients a day. The patients reach the centre from 20 panchayats near Kondotty.

The centre officials said that they offered 144,000 dialyses in the last eight years. It costs the centre ₹1,32,000 daily. Officials said that ₹42 lakh is an average monthly expense for the centre. The patients are also given free food.

The centre has arranged a mobile laboratory facility as part of its drive to prevent increasing kidney diseases among people. As many as 360 kidney disease detection camps were held across the State by the centre.

