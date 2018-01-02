ISO for Kollam Police Commissioner office

In a major achievement for the Kollam City police, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Kollam, has become the first in the State to receive ISO certification for meeting quality requirements.

“When you have an ISO certification, it implies that standard is ensured. This kind of upgrading will help us to deliver better services to the public and also to policemen,” says Ajeetha Begum, Kollam Police Commissioner, who initiated the steps to achieve the certification.

The ISO 9001-2017 certification is for excellence in office functioning and maintaining high levels of quality control in day-to-day activities. “We had been striving towards this for the past two months, during the course of which some new measures were implemented to improve efficiency,” she said.

According to Shihabudeen, Special Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police, the final 45 days of the process included detailed inspections to verify the facts and to document them. “They have a series of procedures to scrutinise and make sure that we fit their format of quality control. As a final step, they conducted a training camp to fine-tune our staff,” he said.

Regular reviews

The certification will help the office to maintain its outstanding standards as there will be regular reviews to ensure quality and recommend corrective measures. “This is the first step and it’s also an open call to all my other offices in the city to improve their working style and restructure their functioning in tune with international standards,” said the commissioner.

The certificate will be handed over at a function to be held in Kollam in January second week.