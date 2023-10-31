HamberMenu
ISO certification for Thiruvananthapuram collectorate

October 31, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram district collectorate has received an ISO certification, becoming the second collectorate in the State to receive the honour. The office has received ISO 9001: 2015 certification for ensuring timely access to quality services to the public. Earlier this year, the Kottayam collectorate had become the first collectorate to receive the certification from the International Organisation for Standardisation. As part of improving the service experience for the public, the collectorate had implemented an improved front office system, set up a feeding room and drinking water facilities and put up direction boards, including braille boards to guide visually challenged persons. The employees were provided training programmes. Timely disposal of applications and complaints, internal monitoring and digitisation of records were also implemented. Revenue Minister K.Rajan will make the official declaration of the certification at a function on Wednesday, to be presided over by V.K.Prasanth, MLA. 

