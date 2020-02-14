ISO approval for 11 rail stations

Eleven railway stations in Palakkad Railway Division have won ISO recognition for environmental management. Divisional Railway

Manager Pratap Singh Shami gave away the certificates to the stations heads at a function held here on Thursday.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager D. Sai Baba, Chief Medical Superintendent V. Kalarani, and Environment and Housekeeping Manager A. Suresh were present.

The stations that got the ISO tag are Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyannur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Koyilandy, Tirur, Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Junction and Kozhikode.

Kozhikode was the first station in Palakkad division to get ISO certification for environmental management system.

Railway officials said here that introduction of mechanised cleaning at stations and bio-toilets on trains had greatly enhanced the cleanliness. Discharging of human excreta on tracks could be stopped completely with the introduction of bio-toilets.

Enforcement of cleanliness is also in practice at railway stations and other railway premises by imposing penalties. Those dirtying the station premises are slapped penalties ranging from ₹200 to ₹1,500.

For three years

The ISO certification will be valid for three years. Certified agencies will monitor and audit various cleaning processes at the stations.

The certification process for four more stations, including Palakkad Junction, is currently under way. Railway officials said recognition was expected soon for Ottapalam, Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram and Palakkad Junction.