ISO 22000-2018 certification for KSCDC

Corporation plans to employ 500 more labourers in cutting, peeling and grading sections by January 2025

Published - October 22, 2024 08:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has received ISO 22000-2018 certification for maintaining the quality of its products.

Representatives of the IRQS (Indian Register Quality Systems) handed over the certificate to the KSCDC managing director on Tuesday.

ISO 22000-2018 certification has been obtained by recertifying the existing ISO 22000-2005 certification in the new version. The recertification was issued after a visit by the certification agency and after finding that the products meet high quality standards.

“The corporation has received the certification with the NABCB accreditation and its validity is three years. The newly acquired ISO accreditation will strengthen the KSCDC’s efforts to bring out the best product in the market,” said KSCDC chairperson S. Jayamohan.

More workers

The director board of the corporation had recently decided to employ 500 more labourers in cutting, peeling and grading sections by January 2025. Preference will be given to those who are trained in cutting while skill tests will be conducted before appointment. The new recruits will also be given special training for one month in the factories of the corporation. The KSCDC has inducted 6,000 new workers in the past seven years.

