Ismail flays Binoy Viswam’s appointment as CPI State secretary

December 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran CPI leader K.E. Ismail has criticised the nomination of Binoy Viswam as the party’s State secretary in the wake of the death of Kanam Rajendran.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Ismail said that the situation did not warrant the hasty appointment of Mr. Viswam as the secretary. He said that the party did not have any inheritance policy, and that he suspected that the party violated the precedence by appointing Mr. Viswam.

However, Mr. Ismail said that he never had any poor opinion about Mr. Viswam. He said he had no doubt about Mr. Viswam’s efficiency and eligibility for the secretary’s post.

Mr. Ismail said that he did not see the letter purportedly written by Kanam Rajendran before his death, seeking to appoint Mr. Viswam as the party’s State secretary.

Mr. Ismail said that the secretary should have been appointed after proper consultations, and there was no need to appoint Mr. Viswam in haste.

