Islamic scholars turn to wayside vending

Many lost jobs after mosques, madrasas shut down following the pandemic outnreak

Dozens of Islamic scholars who lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of the shutting down of mosques and madrasas have turned to roadside vending.

Turbaned men in milky white dhoti and full-sleeved shirts are the latest to join the roadside vendor bandwagon across the State. Several of them have been seen selling fried banana chips in solitary corners of State and national highways.

“I cannot let my family starve any longer. Somehow I managed for three months after I lost my madrasa teaching job in a Palakkad village in June. I started selling chips on the roadside a week ago, and I’m happy I can make a living with this,” said Mohammed Jamsheed Saqafi.

Like him, dozens of young Saqafis, Ahsanis, Faizis, Hudavis, and Wafis (scholars carrying surnames linking with their alma mater) have turned to roadside selling for a living. Some are selling baked and fried items, some vegetables and fruits, some floor carpets, some pickles and papad, and some biriyani. And all of them turned to roadside vending as a desperate measure to survive.

Some madrasa teachers joined hands and started making banana chips near Kizhisseri. Mr. Jamsheed said he would collect the chips supplied by the teacher group and sell it at a convenient place. He was found near Puzhakkattiri on Tuesday.

“I could sell nearly 16 kg chips a day. Alhamdu Lillah (meaning thank God), I’m happy,” he said.

Motorists passing by often find curiosity in these white-clad men. “I’m sure I will get quality stuff. And in a way helping them to make a living as well,” said Mohammed Ali, a businessman who stopped to procure five kg tapioca from a madrasa teacher at Malappuram.

According to Jamal Karulai, a social worker and district leader of Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, the economic crisis has opened up new vistas of livelihood for young religious scholars. “There’s Izzat (pride) in doing any job,” he said.