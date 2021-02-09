Islamic scholar dead

MALAPPURAM

09 February 2021 23:56 IST

Islamic scholar and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Mushawara member O.T. Moosa Musliar died at his house at Mudikkode near Pandikkad on Tuesday. He was president of the Eranad taluk unit of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama. He was member of Samastha’s central Mushawara, the organisation’s highest body of scholars, since 2018. The funeral took place at Mudikkode Juma Masjid graveyard.

