Kerala

Islamic scholar dead

Islamic scholar and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Mushawara member O.T. Moosa Musliar died at his house at Mudikkode near Pandikkad on Tuesday. He was president of the Eranad taluk unit of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama. He was member of Samastha’s central Mushawara, the organisation’s highest body of scholars, since 2018. The funeral took place at Mudikkode Juma Masjid graveyard.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 1:01:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/islamic-scholar-dead/article33796016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY