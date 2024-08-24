ISKCON to hold Hare Krishna Fest in Palakkad

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will celebrate the Sree Krishna Janmashtami at Kannukottu Bhagavathy Temple, Pirayiri, on August 25 (Sunday), Monday and Tuesday. Temple patron N.G. Shankar will inaugurate the Hare Krishna Fest 2024 on Sunday morning.

There will be competitions in drawing, colouring, fancy dress, story telling and quiz for children from 62 schools in the district. Nehru Group of Institutions chairman P. Krishnadas will give away prizes to the winners.

Pyarelal Group of Companies chairman Moti Lal Goyal will inaugurate a musical programme titled Keerthan Tarang in the evening.

On Monday (August 26), Udaya Group of Companies chairman Udaya Divakaran will inaugurate Krishnakatha programme. ISKCON Palakkad unit president Murali Govinda Das, and counsellors Gokulpathy Govinda Das and Surabhinada Govinda Das will deliver Krishna stories.

The three-day programme will conclude on Tuesday afternoon.

