ISIS case: Riyas Aboobacker gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

February 09, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 01:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Riyas Aboobacker, an alleged ISIS activist, was convicted to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years and given a fine of ₹1.25 lakh by a Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

Mini S. Das, the special judge, had found Aboobacker guilty under Section 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) which deals with offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and Section 39 for support given to a terrorist organisation. Aboobacker was also found guilty under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy.

The charges against him included attempts to recruit youth to the ISIS, a proscribed organisation, and planning to carry out explosions in Kerala.

The convict was awarded rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of ₹50,000 each on the two charges booked under the Act and rigorous imprisonment for five years and a fine of ₹25,000 for the offence of criminal conspiracy.

However, the court said all the punishments would run concurrently. The term the convict has spent in jail will be set off against the punishment awarded to him. Aboobacker had been in jail for the last five years.

The NIA had earlier argued for giving maximum punishment to the convict as the offences committed by him was against society. The agency said the convict had instigated the co-accused to commit terror activities.

