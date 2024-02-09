GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISIS case: Riyas Aboobacker gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

Charges against him included attempts to recruit youth to proscribed organisation ISIS and planning to carry out explosions in Kerala

February 09, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi
Riyas Aboobacker being produced before the NIA court in Kochi. (file)

Riyas Aboobacker being produced before the NIA court in Kochi. (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Riyas Aboobacker, an alleged ISIS activist, was convicted to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years and a fine of ₹1.25 lakh by a Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

Mini S. Das, the special judge, had found Aboobacker guilty under Section 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) which deals with offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and Section 39 for support given to a terrorist organisation. Aboobacker was also found guilty under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy.

The charges against him included attempts to recruit youth to the ISIS, a proscribed organisation, and planning to carry out explosions in Kerala.

The convict was awarded rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of ₹50,000 each on the two charges booked under the Act and rigorous imprisonment for five years and a fine of ₹25,000 for the offence of criminal conspiracy.

However, the court said all the punishments would run concurrently. The term the convict has spent in jail will be set off against the punishment awarded to him. Aboobacker had been in jail for the last five years.

The NIA had earlier argued for giving maximum punishment to the convict as the offence committed by him was against society. The agency said the convict had instigated the co-accused to commit terror activities.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.