ISCCON 2024 begins in Alappuzha

Updated - October 19, 2024 07:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The conference brings together over 500 leading cardiologists, healthcare professionals, and researchers to explore latest innovations in cardiovascular medicine

The Hindu Bureau

Rajendra Gokhroo, president of the Indian Society of Cardiology inaugurating the 19th national conference of the organisation in Alappuzha on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 19th national conference of the Indian Society of Cardiology (ISCCON 2024) has begun in Alappuzha, with a focus on sudden cardiac death (SCD) as a critical public health challenge in India. Experts highlighted the growing incidence of the SCD, exacerbated by post-COVID complications and a lack of public awareness about preventive measures.

The three-day conference, which commenced on Friday, was officially inaugurated by Rajendra Gokhroo, president of the Indian Society of Cardiology on Saturday. Dr. Gokhroo emphasised the need for collaboration between healthcare providers, government bodies, and technology innovators to address the rising threat of SCD. He said that proactive diagnosis, community training in life-saving techniques, and the adoption of innovative technologies are essential to preventing fatal cardiac events and saving lives.

Speaking at the conference, Sivaprasad K., organising chairperson, said the SCD condition is commonly triggered by electrical disturbances in the heart, leading to sudden collapse, unresponsiveness, and ultimately death. Vinod Thomas, organising secretary, said that approximately 50% of the SCD cases are linked to ischemic heart disease, while other causes include hypertrophic, dilated, and arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathies. He highlighted an alarming post-COVID trend, with studies indicating a 20-30% rise in the SCD cases, particularly among young individuals and those engaging in high-intensity physical activities.

Dr. Thomas recommended routine cardiac checkups, including ECG, echocardiogram, and treadmill tests for individuals over 35 years who engage in rigorous physical activities.

The conference has brought together over 500 leading cardiologists, healthcare professionals, and researchers to explore the latest innovations in cardiovascular medicine.

