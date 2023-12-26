GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISAE Fellow 2023 title conferred on P. Indira Devi

December 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. P. Indira Devi

Dr. P. Indira Devi

Dr P. Indira Devi, ICAR Emeritus Professor at Kerala Agricultural University, is conferred with title of ISAE Fellow 2023, by the Indian Society of Agricultural Economics during its 83rd Annual Conference held at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology recently.

The title is in recognition of the outstanding achievements in the field of agricultural economics and rural development. It is awarded by a distinguished panel of agricultural economists. Indian Society of Agricultural Economics is one of the oldest professional societies in India established in 1939.

Dr. Indira Devi is also holding the position of Director, Kerala State Farmer Welfare Board, and was the Director of Research at the KAU.

With more than33 years of experience in the fields of agricultural research, extension and teaching, she has successfully completed several research projects with funding from reputed national and international agencies. She has published more than 70 research papers, four academic books and several research reports.

She is member of various professional and policy making bodies of the government. She also serves on the editorial board, governing bodies and as a reviewer for reputed national and international scientific journals.

