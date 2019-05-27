Isaac: State committed to protecting people’s rights

The State government will overcome the recent political setbacks with its welfare and development initiatives, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Nava Kerala Reconstruction and State Budget’ at the 53rd State conference of the Kerala Gazetted Officers Association (KGOA) here on Sunday.

Dr. Isaac said that the government was committed to protecting all the rights of the people of the State. “By taking up infrastructure development, we are building a new State and ensuring job opportunities for the next generation,” he said.

Saji Cherian, MLA, presided.

Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) Director Joy Elamon, Kainakary grama panchayat president Sheela Sajeev and Thakazhi grama panchayat president Ambika Shibu spoke.