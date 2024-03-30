ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac reprimanded for violation of model code of conduct

March 30, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Action follows a complaint concerning Dr. Isaac’s interaction with Kudumbashree members recently. Video footage confirms his presence at the event, constituting a breach of the code, but there is no evidence of his soliciting votes, the DEO says

The Hindu Bureau

The District Election Officer (DEO) of Pathanamthitta on Saturday issued a reprimand to Left Democratic Front candidate T.M. Thomas Isaac after an inquiry into a complaint regarding the violation of the model code of conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the action, DEO and District Collector S. Prem Krishnan stated that it stemmed from a complaint concerning Dr. Isaac’s interaction with Kudumbashree members a few days prior. “Based on the complaint, we sought his explanation, and verification of video footage confirmed his presence at the event, constituting a breach of the code. However, we did not receive evidence to confirm that the candidate had solicited votes from the participants,” the official clarified. The candidate has been reprimanded based on these findings, and a report has been forwarded to the Election Commission of India, Mr. Krishnan added.

Allegation

The complaint, filed by United Democratic Front district chairman Varghese Maman, alleged that Dr. Isaac had offered to facilitate loans from the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation to all participants at a Kudumbashree meeting in the Pandalam Thekkekara panchayat. It further accused the LDF candidate of misusing the K-DISC to bolster his electioneering efforts.

In his response to the election authority, Dr. Isaac, denied any wrongdoing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US