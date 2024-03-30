GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Isaac reprimanded for violation of model code of conduct

Action follows a complaint concerning Dr. Isaac’s interaction with Kudumbashree members recently. Video footage confirms his presence at the event, constituting a breach of the code, but there is no evidence of his soliciting votes, the DEO says

March 30, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The District Election Officer (DEO) of Pathanamthitta on Saturday issued a reprimand to Left Democratic Front candidate T.M. Thomas Isaac after an inquiry into a complaint regarding the violation of the model code of conduct.

Confirming the action, DEO and District Collector S. Prem Krishnan stated that it stemmed from a complaint concerning Dr. Isaac’s interaction with Kudumbashree members a few days prior. “Based on the complaint, we sought his explanation, and verification of video footage confirmed his presence at the event, constituting a breach of the code. However, we did not receive evidence to confirm that the candidate had solicited votes from the participants,” the official clarified. The candidate has been reprimanded based on these findings, and a report has been forwarded to the Election Commission of India, Mr. Krishnan added.

Allegation

The complaint, filed by United Democratic Front district chairman Varghese Maman, alleged that Dr. Isaac had offered to facilitate loans from the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation to all participants at a Kudumbashree meeting in the Pandalam Thekkekara panchayat. It further accused the LDF candidate of misusing the K-DISC to bolster his electioneering efforts.

In his response to the election authority, Dr. Isaac, denied any wrongdoing.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.