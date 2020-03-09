Isaac: new Kuttanad package in 2 weeks

Alappuzha

09 March 2020 23:57 IST

‘Special officer to be appointed for its implementation ‘

The ₹2,400-crore new Kuttanad package will be launched in two weeks, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Monday. Dr. Isaac said a special officer would be appointed for better coordination and implementation of the package. “It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. We have fixed a tentative date of March 24 for the launch. But, it is yet to be finalised. An office with necessary staff will be opened in Kuttanad for implementation of the package,” the Minister said.

2018 deluge

The package was prepared under the aegis of the Kerala State Planning Board. Dr. Isaac said the second Kuttanad package would be implemented considering the experiences learnt from the 2018 deluge. The eco-restoration of the Vembanad wetland ecosystem, farming, development and flood mitigation will be given priority.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of it, steps will be taken to get Vembanad Lake rid of plastic waste with the help of fisherfolk. The absorption capacity of the backwaters will be enhanced by mechanised lifting of muddy sludge from the backwater swamp.

Apart from restoring the wetland system, measures will be taken for flood mitigation in Kuttanad by constructing outer bunds and removal of sediments. The effectiveness of the Thottappally spillway will be increased at a cost of ₹280 crore. In the infrastructure sector, the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road will be reconstructed at a cost of ₹450 crore. The projects will also be implemented in agriculture, inland fish farming, duck farming among other sectors.

The major projects under the Kuttanad package will be implemented through KIIFB in a span of three years.