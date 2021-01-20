Isaac gets clean chit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 January 2021 21:23 IST

The Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Assembly headed by A. Pradeep Kumar has give a clean chit to Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac in connection with the breach of privilege notice moved by Congress legislator V.D. Satheesan.

Mr. Satheesan had alleged that Dr. Isaac had infringed on the rights of the House by disclosing the contents of the Comptroller and Auditor General’s State Finance Audit Report for the year ending March 2019 at a press conference before tabling in the Assembly. After seeking a reply from Dr. Isaac, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan had referred the privilege notice to the committee for scrutiny and report.

Advertising

Advertising

In its report to the Assembly on Wednesday, with disagreement from V.S. Sivakumar, Mons Joseph and Anoop Jacob, all UDF legislators, the committee observed that the leak of CAG report ahead of its submission was not a violation of privileges.