Isaac appears before House panel

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Tuesday appeared before the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Legislative Assembly in connection with the alleged leakage of a CAG audit report on the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).
Dr. Isaac appeared before the nine-member committee headed by A. Pradeep Kumar, after Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan had referred a breach of privilege notice moved by the Congress legislator V.D. Satheesan against the Finance Minister.
The Speaker’s decision came after Dr. Isaac appeared before him and gave explanation sought on the basis of the notice moved under Section 159 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.
Mr. Satheesan, who is chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), had moved a notice against Dr. Isaac stating that he had infringed on the rights of the House by prematurely disclosing the details of an audit report of the KIIFB for 2018-19 by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) at press conference before it was tabled in the Assembly.
It is the first time that a breach of privilege notice against a Minister was referred to the Privileges and Ethics Committee for scrutiny by the Speaker in the State.
Talking to mediapersons after appearing before the committee, Dr. Isaac said he did not commit any breach of privilege. “It is the CAG who had violated the guidelines. As Minister, I had to oppose the CAG, a constitutional body”, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath