IS Wandoor case accused gets five-year jail term

The accused, who had already spent three years in jail, had pleaded guilty

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 19, 2022 19:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An accused in the IS Wandoor case was on Monday awarded a jail term of five years. The sentence was given to V. K. Shaibu Nihar of Koduvally, Kozhikode.

There were unconfirmed reports that the six other accused were killed in Syria while waging war against the Syrian government. Ashraf Ali, the sixth accused, had turned approver in the case.

Though the accused was awarded a total imprisonment term of 23 years on various charges booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, all the punishments shall run concurrently, noted Anil K. Bhaskar, the judge of the special court for NIA cases, who passed the order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, who had already spent three years in jail, had pleaded guilty following which the court awarded him the punishment. The accused will have to complete five years in jail and pay the fine awarded by the court, failing which he will have to undergo six more months of imprisonment.

The prosecution case was that Shaibu and his co-accused had conspired together at various places in India and abroad and hatched a criminal conspiracy with the intention to associate, support and raise funds for IS/Daish and to further its terrorist activities and also to move to Syria to join the terrorist organisation and wage war against Syria.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused committed the offences punishable under Sections 120 B and 125 of the IPC, besides Sections 38, 39 and 40 of the Act, argued the prosecution.

The court, which considered the facts and circumstances of the case, evaluated the aggravating and mitigating circumstances and the chance of reformation of the convict, awarded the punishment to the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app