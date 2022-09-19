IS Wandoor case accused gets five-year jail term

The accused, who had already spent three years in jail, had pleaded guilty

An accused in the IS Wandoor case was on Monday awarded a jail term of five years. The sentence was given to V. K. Shaibu Nihar of Koduvally, Kozhikode.

There were unconfirmed reports that the six other accused were killed in Syria while waging war against the Syrian government. Ashraf Ali, the sixth accused, had turned approver in the case.

Though the accused was awarded a total imprisonment term of 23 years on various charges booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, all the punishments shall run concurrently, noted Anil K. Bhaskar, the judge of the special court for NIA cases, who passed the order.

The accused will have to complete five years in jail and pay the fine awarded by the court, failing which he will have to undergo six more months of imprisonment.

The prosecution case was that Shaibu and his co-accused had conspired together at various places in India and abroad and hatched a criminal conspiracy with the intention to associate, support and raise funds for IS/Daish and to further its terrorist activities and also to move to Syria to join the terrorist organisation and wage war against Syria.

The accused committed the offences punishable under Sections 120 B and 125 of the IPC, besides Sections 38, 39 and 40 of the Act, argued the prosecution.

The court, which considered the facts and circumstances of the case, evaluated the aggravating and mitigating circumstances and the chance of reformation of the convict, awarded the punishment to the accused.