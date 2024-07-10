ADVERTISEMENT

Is Sojan’s IPS a quid pro quo, asks Mar Coorilos

Published - July 10, 2024 08:54 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilos inaugurating a protest meet in front of the Palakkad Municipal Office on Wednesday. The Walayar Action Council demanded justice for the family of the two sisters found dead in mysterious circumstances in 2017. | Photo Credit: K. K. Mustafah

Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilos asked here on Wednesday whether the IPS promotion being granted to police superintendent M.J. Sojan was a quid pro quo for any special help he rendered for the government.

Inaugurating a protest gathering organised by the Walayar Action Council in front of the municipal office here, Mar Coorilos said that Mr. Sojan had not only scuttled the Walayar girls’ death case, but also insulted the victims and their family. He said the government was refusing to appoint the special prosecutor demanded by the victims’ mother because it wanted to torpedo the case.

Vilayodi Venugopal, chairman of the action council, presided over the function. C.R. Neelakandan, action council patron, delivered the introductory remarks. K. Vasudevan, convener, welcomed the gathering. Action council leaders V.M. Marsan, M. Sulaiman, Gopalan Malampuzha, Radhakrishnan Chengat, K. Karthikeyan, K. Mayandi, Ambalakkad Vijayan, B. Rajendran Nair, Asia Razak, Sundaran Kariyamkode, Balachandran Kozhinjampara, Rajesh Kuthanur, Peralikkalam Krishnadas, Radhakrishnan Vithanassery, Radhakrishnan Mannarkkad, Fr. Augustine Vattoli, Khader Kannadi, Sunny Dhoni, and Santhosh Malampuzha spoke. Salil Lal Ahamed proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US