Is Sojan’s IPS a quid pro quo, asks Mar Coorilos

Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilos asked here on Wednesday whether the IPS promotion being granted to police superintendent M.J. Sojan was a quid pro quo for any special help he rendered for the government.

Inaugurating a protest gathering organised by the Walayar Action Council in front of the municipal office here, Mar Coorilos said that Mr. Sojan had not only scuttled the Walayar girls’ death case, but also insulted the victims and their family. He said the government was refusing to appoint the special prosecutor demanded by the victims’ mother because it wanted to torpedo the case.

Vilayodi Venugopal, chairman of the action council, presided over the function. C.R. Neelakandan, action council patron, delivered the introductory remarks. K. Vasudevan, convener, welcomed the gathering. Action council leaders V.M. Marsan, M. Sulaiman, Gopalan Malampuzha, Radhakrishnan Chengat, K. Karthikeyan, K. Mayandi, Ambalakkad Vijayan, B. Rajendran Nair, Asia Razak, Sundaran Kariyamkode, Balachandran Kozhinjampara, Rajesh Kuthanur, Peralikkalam Krishnadas, Radhakrishnan Vithanassery, Radhakrishnan Mannarkkad, Fr. Augustine Vattoli, Khader Kannadi, Sunny Dhoni, and Santhosh Malampuzha spoke. Salil Lal Ahamed proposed a vote of thanks.