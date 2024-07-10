GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Is Sojan’s IPS a quid pro quo, asks Mar Coorilos

Published - July 10, 2024 08:54 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilos inaugurating a protest meet in front of the Palakkad Municipal Office on Wednesday. The Walayar Action Council demanded justice for the family of the two sisters found dead in mysterious circumstances in 2017.

Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilos inaugurating a protest meet in front of the Palakkad Municipal Office on Wednesday. The Walayar Action Council demanded justice for the family of the two sisters found dead in mysterious circumstances in 2017. | Photo Credit: K. K. Mustafah

Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilos asked here on Wednesday whether the IPS promotion being granted to police superintendent M.J. Sojan was a quid pro quo for any special help he rendered for the government.

Inaugurating a protest gathering organised by the Walayar Action Council in front of the municipal office here, Mar Coorilos said that Mr. Sojan had not only scuttled the Walayar girls’ death case, but also insulted the victims and their family. He said the government was refusing to appoint the special prosecutor demanded by the victims’ mother because it wanted to torpedo the case.

Vilayodi Venugopal, chairman of the action council, presided over the function. C.R. Neelakandan, action council patron, delivered the introductory remarks. K. Vasudevan, convener, welcomed the gathering. Action council leaders V.M. Marsan, M. Sulaiman, Gopalan Malampuzha, Radhakrishnan Chengat, K. Karthikeyan, K. Mayandi, Ambalakkad Vijayan, B. Rajendran Nair, Asia Razak, Sundaran Kariyamkode, Balachandran Kozhinjampara, Rajesh Kuthanur, Peralikkalam Krishnadas, Radhakrishnan Vithanassery, Radhakrishnan Mannarkkad, Fr. Augustine Vattoli, Khader Kannadi, Sunny Dhoni, and Santhosh Malampuzha spoke. Salil Lal Ahamed proposed a vote of thanks.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.