IS recruit’s mother moves HC for daughter’s repatriation

KOCHI

02 July 2021 18:24 IST

Nimisha is languishing in an Afghanistan jail

A writ petition was filed in the Kerala High Court on Friday by the mother of Nimisha Fathima, a Keralite woman who is languishing in an Afghanistan jail following the killing of her IS fighter husband in an attack, seeking a directive to the Centre to take expeditious steps to repatriate her daughter and minor granddaughter.

In her petition, K. Bindu, mother of Nismiha, said that according to reports, after the killing of Abu Akbr al-Baghdad, leader of Islamic State (IS) in 2019 by the United States Armed Forces, a group of 10 women and 21 children had surrendered to the Afghanistan police.

Her daughter and granddaughter were among the group. The Afghanistan government wanted to deport Nimisha and her minor child and other Indians detained in an Afghan jail. However, the Indian government had refused to take back its citizen. It was the responsibility of Centre to bring back its citizens.

Her daughter and granddaughter would not pose a threat to the security of the nation or society if they were brought back. In fact, her minor granddaughter could be rehabilitated and reintegrated into the Indian society, she said.