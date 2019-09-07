Architects point out downsides of prefabricated houses for flood victims

Architects and urban planners have sounded a note of caution against the Kerala government’s choice of prefabricated houses for flood and landslide victims.

A group of urban designers and architects are sceptical over the focus on the factory-built houses that the government is planning to build in the coming months. Taking a cue from the extreme weather events the State has been experiencing in succession, they have called for climate-resilient and site-specific approaches in the housing sector rather than push for a uniform model for the State.

Announcing the housing priorities of the State in the post-disaster scenario, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had preferred prefabricated modular houses over the “costlier ones.” The Chief Minister had also announced the government’s intention to popularise the concept and its advantages in the State. The choice, it appeared, was influenced by the arguments that pre-fabricated homes were light on the pocket and environment.

An assessment of the trail of destruction left by the floods indicated that 15,632 houses were destroyed and 337 families that had earlier set up their homes in the disaster-prone areas had to be relocated. The impact of the 2019 landslip is yet to fully evolve in terms of houses that will have to be rebuilt.

According to G. Shankar of the Habitat Technology Group, Thiruvananthapuram, the 2018 floods and the 2019 landslips have left enough lessons for the State to learn. Kerala cannot any longer afford to have housing and development models that indiscriminately exploits nature and its resources. It’s time for the State to think of alternative development models, he said.

‘Use judiciously’

Unmindful quarrying in the Western Ghats is one reason for landslips. The dependence on clay bricks for construction is a reason for the loss of paddy fields from where clay is excavated. Even while advocating alternative technology and development models, one should admit that one cannot fully do away with the use of cement, sand, steel and granite for construction of homes and other buildings. Kerala will have to judiciously use these resources, he said.

Kerala is one State with distinctive geographical features and any future development and rehabilitation programme should be tailor-made, considering the geographical and climatic features of the area. The State shall take a call on its land use patterns and decide on the types of constructions that can be permitted in a given area, he said. Mr. Shankar suggested a comprehensive hazard analysis and mapping for the State that would list all sorts of natural hazards it is vulnerable to. The map should serve as a reference point regarding the activities that shall be permitted or banned in a particular location, he said.

Question of access

On prefabricated houses, Mr. Shankar wondered how the State would even imbibe the idea of pre-built houses. One cannot thrust any particular housing model on a section just because they are the victims of disasters and are yearning to be relocated or rehabilitated.

The installation of the factory-built houses involves huge cranes and machinery and it’s to be seen how many locations would be accessible for them, he said.

Any housing project built in the post-disaster scenario shall incorporate disaster mitigation measures. There shall also be judicious selection of construction materials, he suggested.

C.V. Ananda Bose, a member of the UN-Expert Committee on Affordable Housing and Chairman of the Habitat Alliance, suggested carrying capacity studies before permitting new constructions.

Carrying capacity alone and not political of religious compulsions should guide the housing programmes. Construction activities, including the setting up of homes, should be regulated in ecologically sensitive areas. Such areas should be protected and the State should consider whether construction of houses should be allowed in areas where landslips occurred, said Dr. Bose, who pioneered the Nirmithi Kendra housing project in the State.

The factory-made houses, said Dr. Bose, are energy-intensive models that use steel and concrete in large quantities. Prefab houses can be considered when not much time is left for completing the construction. If time permits, better construction options and technologies can be considered, he said.

‘Let beneficiaries decide’

Ideally, the State should not get involved in the construction of houses and leave the job for the beneficiaries. Focus shall be on cost-effective and environment-friendly housing models, he suggested.

Architect Jaigopal G. Rao cautioned against imposing uniform housing models on the State without taking into account the geographical features and the local requirements.

There should be district-wise building rules after taking into account the speciality of each district. One single building rule shall not be imposed on the State.

The decentralised rules should also consider climatic and geographic conditions and locally available construction materials, he suggested.

While constructing houses, foundation should be laid using concrete and super structure built by minimising the use of concrete. Solid block masonry can be employed and for roofing, a combination of steel and wood can be used, he suggested.

The extension of such houses may become difficult at a later stage, he said.